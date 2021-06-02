One dead after Jim Thorpe house fire, community comes together to help the family

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire in Jim Thorpe claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

According to Jim Thorpe Fire Chief Vince Yaich, the fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. at 405 Center Avenue.

Firefighters from seven departments battled the fire. They made two attempts to save Lynn Highland, who was trapped inside, but due to the intensity of the fire they had to pull crews out.

Lynn died in the fire, she was the wife of Jim Thorpe councilman Thomas Highland who was severely injured in the fire and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their dog also died in the fire.

Thomas and Lynn run Highland Beverages in Jim Thorpe and were known to donate money to nonprofits often. Lynn is known throughout the community for being a generous and caring individual who helped everybody she could and volunteered for every community event she could.

A State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.

A benefit is being held at Stone Row Pub and Eatery in Jim Thorpe for the Highlands on Wednesday at 6 p.m. 3 Kids Market, just a block away from the Highland home, is donating 10 percent of all profits in the month of June to the Highland family — as well as keeping a jar on their counter for any additional donations people would like to make.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for the Highland Family. One of the owners of 3 Kids Market tells us that this amount of support is typical for the Jim Thorpe community.