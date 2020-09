LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a rollover crash in Jefferson Township early Saturday morning.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, Thomas J. Talerico, 21, of Clifton Township, died from multiple traumatic injuries after the vehicle he was operating on I-84 West traveled into the median and rolled over several times.

Talerico was taken to GCMC ED where he died. Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore is investigating.