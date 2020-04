WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 28-year-old woman lost her life after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Milton, Brianna Kimmel lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, hit a guiderail and came back onto the road.

Upon coming back onto the highway, her vehicle was hit by a freightliner.