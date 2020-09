SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 East Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton, the crash occurred at mile marker 254.7 in Sugarloaf Township around 3:15 p.m. The 56-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and overturned.

He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.