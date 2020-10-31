One dead after incident on Interstate 380 South

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after an incident happened Friday evening on Interstate 380 South.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to mile marker 1.5 on 380 South for a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road and caught fire.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers found a car lodged in between two trees approximately 10 feet off the ground at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was on fire upon their arrival, and the 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was pinned inside. The male driver was discovered to be deceased.

Pocono Summit Fire responded to put out the flames.

The victim was taken from the scene by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.