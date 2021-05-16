One dead after incident at Archbald firing range Saturday

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has died after what the Lackawanna County Coroner is calling an “incident” at the Pennsylvania Game Commission shooting range in Archbald Saturday.

According to the coroner, 61-year-old Robert Hamm of Berwick died in surgery Saturday afternoon after a handgun exploded when it was fired by someone in close proximity to Hamm.

The gun was owned by Hamm and it is believed to have been using reloaded ammunition. Hamm died of blunt force and penetrating wounds to his chest.

The manner of death is accidental. Archbald Police are investigating.