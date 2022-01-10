One dead after house fire in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a fire broke out in Forty Fort Monday evening.

It happened on Myers Street around 5:30 p.m. According to Kingston-Forty Fort FD Chief Frank Guido, the male victim was found in the rear of the house.

“Initial search was done and the victim was not found. On the secondary search, they found the victim in the rear of the house, male victim. That’s all we really know at this time. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been notified along with the county authority,” Guido said.

