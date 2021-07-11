One dead after drowning in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A New York man is dead after drowning Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Butler Township Police, police and emergency responders were called to Quail Hollow Village in Beech Mountain Lakes around 6:20 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive person floating in the water in the Lake of the Four Seasons.

The person was identified as Alexander Spektor, 61, of Brooklyn, New York. He was brought to shore where lifesaving efforts were performed on him.

Spektor was pronounced dead at the scene.