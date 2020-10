LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead after a crash happened on State Route 191 Friday morning just before 9 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident.

According to the Wayne County Coroner, the operator of one of the two vehicles in the crash was identified as 73-year-old Lawrence Senatore of Moscow.

Senatore was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.