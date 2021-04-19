One dead after Carbon County motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Carbon County.

According to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old John Bogoski of Lehighton, died after a motorcycle accident in the 1700 block of Fairyland Road in Franklin Township, Carbon County.

According to the release, the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to the accident, in which Bogoski’s motorcycle veered off the road.

The Franklin Township Police Department is investigating.