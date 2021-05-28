One dead after car hits tree in Long Pond

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash in Long Pond, Monroe County Thursday evening.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, police found a Subaru Outback in the area of 2529 Long Pond Road that had struck a tree.

The operator was flown to Saint Luke’s in Bethlehem. A passenger in the backseat was found unconscious and after life-saving measures were attempted, he was pronounced deceased by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or observed a black sedan passing vehicles in the area to call 570-895-2400.