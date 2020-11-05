One dead after being struck by train in Schuylkill County

BARNESVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is dead after being hit by a train in Schuylkill County.

According to the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office, the office was called out to a railroad near Route 54 and Tuscarora Mountain Drive in Barnesville, Schuylkill County for a report of a person hit by a train just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 39-year-old Melissa Merenda of Barnesville. A virtual autopsy is scheduled for Thursday night. The investigation is ongoing.

