LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after being struck by a train in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Stonington, Felicity Dawn Hocker, 21, of Dalmatia, PA was struck by a train while on the train tracks running parallel to Water Street.

It happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. in the area of 118 Water Street, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

The investigation is ongoing.