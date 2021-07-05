One dead after apartment catches fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One person is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre, according to Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

First responders say the fire started at West River Apartments on West River Street Sunday night just before 8 p.m.

One resident tells Eyewitness News the fire started on an upper floor.

“I saw it was roped off, and then I realized it was real. And I panicked, because my cats were still upstairs. And then I found out, it was an actual fire. Somebody’s apartment had caught on fire. I guess they got it contained to one room. Whole building had to get evacuated,” said Chelsea Mizenko, resident.

Delaney confirmed with Eyewitness News Monday morning that a woman has died. Her name has not been released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.