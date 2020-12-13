One charged after shots fired in Hazleton Sunday morning

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody after an early morning shooting Sunday in Hazleton.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Locust Street for the report of approximately eight gunshots fired in the area at around 6:20 a.m.

Officers determined a male had exited an SUV at the intersection and began firing shots in various directions before entering a backyard.

Officers searched the backyard and found the male, who was identified as Yelfrinso Y. Nunez-Cruz, in the backyard still in possession of the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Nunez-Cruz was taken into custody and charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Disorder Conduct, Possession of Marijuana, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Drunkenness.

He was taken to Luzerne County Prison after failing to post $50,000 cash bail.