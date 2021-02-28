One charged after fatal shooting in Lehigh County Friday night

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is charged after a homicide in Lehigh County Friday night.

According to a press release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, of Whitehall, was charged early Sunday after a shooting Friday night left one person dead and another injured.

According to the release, police responded to a report of shots fired in a Walmart parking lot in Whitehall Township and found two people with gunshot wounds near a car. Both were taken to the hospital.

One later died from those injuries and the victim’s identity has only been released as Jane Doe. The other victim is receiving medical treatment.

The release says a witness told police Rosario-Jimenez began arguing with the victims and another witness told police they saw Rosario-Jimenez fire several gunshots at the victims.

According to the release, police found a handgun hidden in a snowbank adjacent to where the shooting occurred.

Rosario-Jimenez faces charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and firearm not to be carried without a license.