On the Run for Veterans

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Veteran’s Day is one week away but it’s never too early to support those who fought for our freedom.

Many in Luzerne County are showing their gratitude by getting some steps in.

The first Wyoming Valley Veteran’s Day Parade 5-K Run-Walk was held Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

At least 150 runners and walkers put their best foot forward at Miner Park.

The first place winner John Syms says this is only his third race — but running to support his dad was all the motivation he needed.

“My dad was a Marines person and he wanted me to do this run so i went out and did it and I think I’m going to make him proud when I made first.”

All of the money raised will go towards the Wyoming Valley Veteran’s Day Parade — as well as other veteran’s causes.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the parade.