O’Malley’s Free Christmas Party held for 20th year at McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday tradition in Lackawanna County continued Sunday.

The O’Malley’s Free Christmas Party was held at McDade Park. This is the 20th year for the event.

Patrick O’Malley told Eyewitness News this event started with his mother 20 years ago and her love of giving back to the community. Scranton residents have been coming to this event for many years.

“It’s good to remember Christmas and what it stands for and you know Santa Claus goes across all denominations so to come out and see Santa Claus, enjoy the day, enjoy the moment, and give them something that they might not be getting for Christmas,” O’Malley said.

“When we were growing up it was always spreading everything around, from Christmas carols, going out to family functions, and it just doesn’t feel the same so I’m trying to show her that things can still stay the same, and it can be fun,” Ashley Mills of North Scranton said.

Due to COVID, this year’s event was, once again, a drive-through celebration. Santa was there along with music. And every child received a goodie bag.