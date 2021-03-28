O’Malley’s Family Easter Party held at McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic made little change to the success of a decades-old community holiday event.

Rain or shine, the O’Malley’s Family Easter Party brought out hundreds to McDade Park Sunday afternoon. The event takes place every year on Easter, Halloween, and Christmas, to give back to the community.

This year, COVID-19 forced organizers to create a drive-thru plan, giving children plenty of treats, and families free food provided by some local restaurants.

“This was just another way for us to give back and make sure the kids have a safe environment for the holidays to enjoy for free. This might be as good as it gets for some of the kids,” event co-director Patrick O’Malley said.

“People still care to come out, and contribute to the community and these kids. I’m very grateful for that,” Tina Russell of Old Forge said.

The O’Malleys say they have hosted the events for more than 20 years, thanks to the giving spirit of their late mother and father.