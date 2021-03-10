Olyphant’s Hose & Engine Company Number Two faces demolition

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — For more than 120 years, volunteers have responded to fire calls from the building known as the hose house. Olyphant’s Hose & Engine Company Number Two now faces demolition.

Members of the hose house are now saying goodbye to the former building.

“There’s a lot of good times that went on here, now it is a lot of sad times,” said Mike Hughes, president of Olyphant Hose & Engine Company No. 2.

The old hose house used horses to carry the equipment.

“Horse and barn- the horses knew went to the fire, and they knew when to come back. They knew exactly where to go,” said Mike Yakacki, 37-year member of Hose & Engine Company No. 2.

They have updated the building during the years.

“It was added on a little bit. And there was a whole other part of the original building where they had the horses in there,” said Hughes.

Repairs have added up over time.

“The roof is leaking. It has taken damage from a couple floods that have hit the town of Olyphant,” said Yakacki.

“We’re going to miss this place, we’ve been here [for nearly 120 years]. It was just getting to the time that we couldn’t put more money into it. It was getting outdated,” said Hughes.

The building required specially made equipment due to the size of the small building.

“When we went to purchase our fire trucks, we had to get them special made to fit inside the building. Our new building [has] more room.”

They are looking forward to some of the new designs in the new building.

“There was a pole, which we maintain, and have at the new place on the Burke Bypass, where people would actually slide down the pole like you see on TV, if you watch like ‘Chicago Fire.'”

The fire company recently relocated to their new location on the Burke Bypass.