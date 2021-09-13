Olyphant resident pleads guilty after being charged in connection with Capitol riot

FILE – This April 28, 2021, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. Ten years after the 9/11 attacks, Americans were reasonably positive about the state of their rights and liberties. Today, after 20 years, not as much. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that builds on work conducted in 2011, one decade after the pivotal moment in U.S. history. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An Olyphant man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, on the morning of January 6th, Michael Rusyn got on a bus in Jessup that was headed to the Capitol. According to court documents, Rusyn entered the Capitol building and stayed for approximately one hour, during which time he paraded, demonstrated, or picketed.

Around 2 p.m. Rusyn allegedly was close to the doors on the east side of the Capitol leading to the Rotunda. According to court documents, at 2:10 p.m. Rusyn uploaded a video and photo to Facebook which showed the doors.

According to court documents, just before 2:30, Rusyn entered the Capitol and joined a large crowd outside the House of Representatives chamber. Rusyn participated in chants and the crowd moved into the Capitol, but ultimately did not breach the door to the House of Representatives chamber.

According to court paperwork, Rusyn pled guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. This comes with a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a fine of no more than $5,000, a term of supervised release for no more than a year, and paying any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution not timely made.