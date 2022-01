EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man has been sentenced for his involvement in the January 6th 2021 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Tuesday Michael Rusyn of Olyphant was sentenced by a judge to serve 60 days of home confinement, 24 months of probation and to pay several fines.

In September, Rusyn plead guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing within a Capitol building.