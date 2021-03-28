Olyphant church given new life

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A once-vacant church, and parking lot in Olyphant has a new life.

Rescue and Restore Church is now in service at the site of the former Holy Ghost Catholic Parish on Willow Street. The Pentecostal church welcomed members for Palm Sunday, two months after purchasing the site, and one year after being forced online by the pandemic.

About 100 people were split into two services in the re-finished basement while the main sanctuary upstairs awaits completion.

“What can I say? We built beauty from ashes, so to speak. We’re talking so much about death with the virus, we brought hope and life into this,” Pastor Jack Munley said.

“I felt the Holy Spirit. I felt the spirit being lifted in this room because of everybody’s energy, as they say,” Miguel Maldonado, Olyphant, Men’s Group Leader, said.

Pastor Munley says the goal is to finish up the main space within the next year in time for Easter 2022.