Olympic champion’s plans skating into focus

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An idea from an Olympic champion is one step closer to becoming reality.

DPW crews in Stroudsburg were busy measuring out the site next to the courthouse where an ice-skating rink will be located. 1988 Olympic figure skating champion Brian Boitano who owns a home in the borough brought up the idea to the mayor.

After trying to find a location and getting some funding the site next to the courthouse was picked. It’s expected to be ready for skating in a few weeks.

Eyewitness News will have more on Eyewitness News at 5.