Olympian, Susquehanna County native passes away

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has learned of the passing of Susquehanna County and Brooklyn Township native, Curtis Stone.

Stone was a three-time Olympian and considered one of the best long distance runners of his generation.

He was also a World War II veteran. He competed in the 1948, 1952, 1956 Olympics. His best finish was 6th in London in 1948.

He was honored by his alma mater Penn State a few years ago. In July, we spoke with Stone featured some of his accomplishments and experiences.

Stone passed away in Ohio where he had recently moved to be closer to his family. He was 98 years old.