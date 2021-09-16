Old Glory travels through Pottsville during relay to honor veterans

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 2,500 miles. That’s how far some veterans and supporters plan to walk, hike, and run a flag along the East Coast. The flag is Old Glory.

The Old Glory Relay is a two-month long relay that takes one American flag from Ground Zero in New York to Atlanta, Georgia from September 11th to Veterans Day.

“We have thousands of people coming together to move this flag. And even if they aren’t here physically moving the flag with us, we have people overseas right now deployed who are trying to run these same miles virtually so that they’re apart of this,” Team RWB Director of Operations Brett Sanpietro said.

Coming together for a great cause.

“Team RWB is a national organization. Team Red White and Blue. We’re comprised of veterans and active duty guard all across the country. So we get to see a lot of names and places and people when were on social media. But we don’t always get to come together. This is the closest we get to that,” Sanpietro said.

The relay handoff in Pottsville Thursday happened in front of the Yuengling Brewery. They have been yearly supporters of this relay and cause.

“We like to partner with military organizations who are non-profit organizations across the country. We’ve had military personnel within our Yuengling family, and also amongst our employee family as well,” Yuengling vice president of operations Jen Yuengling said.

Sanpietro and Yuengling were running the flag Thursday afternoon as part of the 47 miles the flag will cover for the day. Both of them feel the same way about this important cause.

“I think it’s important for us to just be appreciative and folks who are on the course today to understand the importance of supporting our military heroes because they are the backbone of what gives us our freedoms,” Yuengling said.

“The veterans who were/are out there on the frontlines, who are deployed, the veterans who are here working in civilian disaster response, the National Guard members. That doesn’t get politicized. They’re always there,” Sanpietro said.

Just as they are always there for us, organizers hope that people will also be there for the veterans.

“This is still an open event we’re open for everyone to join us. We’ve still got 62 minus 6…we’ve still got 56 days left. So I’d love to see some more people come out,” Sanpietro said.

If you can’t make it to the relay, the team says you can always participate virtually and fly Old Glory wherever you are.