Old Forge political activist to turn self in to FBI Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local political activist from Old Forge who was in Washington D.C. in January the day of the Capitol riots will turn himself in at 10 a.m. Thursday morning Eyewitness News has learned.

According to attorney Ernie Preate, his client, Frank Scavo, will turn himself in to the FBI at 10 a.m. Thursday. He faces four misdemeanor charges in connection with the riots on January 6.

Among the charges Scavo faces include unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. Preate says Scavo will plead not guilty.