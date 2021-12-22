Old Forge first responders collect for family impacted by fire

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters and police officers in Old Forge came together to help a family in need ahead of the holidays.

A mother and her three children made it out of their Church Street home with only the clothes on their backs after a house fire. First responders banded together to collect for the family.

Firefighters sent Eyewitness News video of all the donations received from the community to be given to the family. The firehouse wanted to thank the community for their generosity.