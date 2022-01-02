Old Christmas trees can be a fire hazard

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are officially behind us and if you had a real Christmas tree this year, it’s time to get rid of it.

The National Fire Prevention Association says you should get rid of your Christmas tree after Christmas or when it becomes dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

Pittston assistant fire chief, Michael Chernouskas says a Christmas tree fire can go up really fast and easily get out of control.

“The needles start drying up, everything gets brittle, it’s more of a fire hazard in that state than when it’s fresh. Even though they’re watered throughout the season, they still dry out from the temperatures in your home,” Chernouskas said.

The NFPA says a heat source too close to the tree causes more than one in every five Christmas tree fires.