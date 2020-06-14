Oktoberfest held in June in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some businesses in Lycoming County are wasting no time to get back to the swing of things.

Up the Crick Wine and Antiques held an Oktoberfest in June for vendors to come out and set up shop. Items such as hand-blown glass, wood carving, jewelry and paintings were all set up outside in the field.

German food stands were set up with brats while German music played throughout the afternoon. Organizers say it’s nice to be in Governor Wolf’s green phase of reopening after being stuck inside for months.

“Well, thank goodness we are and we’re looking forward to your company,” Up the Crick Wine and Antiques owner Erika Morgan said.

“We thought what a great idea to have an Oktoberfest in June at Up The Crick 44 with Erika and her crew and it’s just going to be a fantastic weekend this weekend,” Schatzi’s Jumbo Brats Managing Director George Schuman said.

Oktoberfest in June continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Jersey Shore. Organizers say they’re planning a second Oktoberfest in September.