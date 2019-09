(WBRE/WYOU) — Saying ‘I Love You’ is one thing, but showing it, that’s what counts.

An Oklahoma man put on a city-wide display to show his wife how much he cares. John Wilson owns a water irrigation and sprinkler company. He initially purchased space on eight billboards to advertise his business.

When it came time for a refresh, he decided to put the focus on his wife of five years, Amy. The billboards read: “Amy, I love you more” with his company logo in the corner.