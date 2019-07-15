Oil and Chip Work Underway on Route 239

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Repairs are being made to a Luzerne County road after a material mishap last month.

PennDOT returned to Huntington Township, Monday, to oil and chip a four-mile stretch of Route 239. A previous attempt at coating that section of roadway leads to damaging numerous vehicles after the material failed to harden properly… Sticking to the tires of vehicles traveling the road.

“Today, what they’re doing is going back and doing that four-mile stretch that had the issues last time. Hopefully, it’s the right material this time. I was out there with the crew before and it looked really good, they were saying that it looked like it was doing what it’s supposed to be doing this time,” explained James May, PennDOT Spokesperson.

May tells us the original material has been sent out for lab testing. PennDOT paid to have the damage on the vehicles repaired.