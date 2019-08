(WBRE/WYOU) — Instead of bouquets and garters, a couple in Akron, Ohio celebrated their wedding with a game they designed themselves.

It’s what happens when two engineers tie the knot. It took eight months from start to finish but one area where they had no issues was the name. They appropriately named the game “Til Death Do Us Part.”

It was such a success with friends and family, that the pair wants to start customizing their game for other couples getting married.