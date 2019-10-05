Oh Deer! Deer-related collisions increase this time of year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are getting into a popular but different kind of season for Pennsylvanias: deer season.

But the weapon this month is motor vehicles. AAA is warning drivers to be on the lookout for the rest of the calendar year. Deer are out and about this time of year. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, there are more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions each year

“We’re extremely busy right now and we know we’re going to get even busier,” Joe Manci, owner of Manci’s Auto and Body Shop in Scranton, said.

Manci says it’s their busiest time of the year. AAA is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer from now until December. The travel agency says the average cost to repair a deer-struck vehicle is $3,500.

“We’re actually starting to see it already but we know that in the next couple of weeks, it’s really going to pick up as the rut gets more active,” Manci said.

The rut is a term used in regards to the deer mating season which means deer are on the move. AAA says deer collisions count for 150 human deaths a year and tens of thousands of injuries.

“You actually don’t swerve. Most crashes happen when people are swerving from deer. They’re hitting another vehicle or a fixed object,” Rebecca Rybak, of AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Rybak says to keep your eyes on the road, high beams on and let off the brake when coming in contact with a deer.

“Dusk and dawn are the two times of the day where you’ll see a lot of deer on the roadway,” Rybak said.

At Manci’s, a lot of the repairs are front-end damage. Manci says there’s a lot of damage hidden from what your eyes can’t see.

“When you dismantle the front end, you take that bumper off, you take the grill off, what you generally find is damage behind that to the inner structure of the vehicle,” Manci said.

A few tips to protect the mode of transportation that is “dear” to our hearts.