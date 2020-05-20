Officials urge boaters to take precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Memorial day weekend is just days away and for many, that means the start of boating season. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused some changes this year.

We spoke to boaters about some of those changes they’re dealing with during the pandemic.

This week is National boat safety week and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants everyone to be safe on the water. That starts with life jackets.

“Always wear your life jacket when we’re using the big motor. Just pretty much wearing your life jacket is the most important thing,” said Anton Celerari of Avoca.

Each boat should be equipped with one life jacket per rider.

This year, officials are asking boaters to take extra precautions due to the pandemic. Boaters in the red phase of the state’s re-opening plan should not go far from home.

“I always have hand sanitize on me. There’s always a couple of masks in the truck. That’s about it,” said Celerari.

Officials are also asking people refrain from rafting for the time being.

“I would avoid rafting up on the water. That’s close contact. A lot of touching of other boats and equipment,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Pennsylvania DCNR Secretary.

Cellerari says it’s important to take extra precautions this year due to COVID-19. But with summer around the corner, he also says it’s time to get out on the water.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. But also, at the same time, you can’t keep people locked indoors. Especially now during this time. It’s getting nice out. Everyone is going to want to do outdoor things,” said Cellerari.

Officials also tell boaters they will be out enforcing all laws on the water and doing sobriety checks if they suspect impaired drivers.