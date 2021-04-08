Officials tour White Haven Library and Visitors Center as possible tourism bureau location

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — County representatives and officials toured the White Haven Community Library and Visitors Center for a possible future home to a Visitors Bureau in Luzerne County.

And while some say this would be a great location, others have some concerns. This is one of the options for a potential tourism bureau in the county. Board member Charlotte Carter says this would be a great location for the site.

“If the visitor center wanted to come in and expand our services that we’re already providing to people, we could access that space and designate that for them,” Carter said.

After the tour, the floor was open to comments and questions. State Representative Gerald Mullery is in favor for White Haven, saying the borough is in the heart of outdoor recreation.

“We should put the center where the tourists and visitors are. We’ve been able to establish this is the entrance point for several of our state parks. We know there are half a million people coming through here on a yearly basis,” Mullery said.





“We really brought some positive perspective to the greater White Haven area and the amenities that we are very proud of here,” Greater White Haven chamber member Andy Gegaris said.

Executive Director Ted Wampole has some concerns, as White Haven would not be a centralized location. He says it does not help that potential tolls could be added to nearby roadways.

“To put in those two toll bridges on 80, so this would be in the middle of that. So, not only just for workers but for visitors. If you’re going to come on 80, you’re going to end up paying a toll,” Wampole said.

“County Council makes the final decision to what the decision will be. We are open for suggestions. I’m very interested in doing something with the White Haven Center at some point,” Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said.

Carter tells Eyewitness News the library and visitors center will build a fully-funded rail yard park. The project will be an activity center for visitors to come and enjoy.

Construction is planned to start this May.