WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Right now, Luzerne County is still going through mail-in ballots to make sure that all of the information on them are correct, such as signatures, if they are blank or if the voter's information is correct.

Peter Ouellette, a member on the Luzerne County Board of Elections told Eyewitness News, this process will take about one week to complete.