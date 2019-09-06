Officials looking into how a child was left on a school bus

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding a five-year-old boy being left alone on a school bus in the Pittston Area School District.

Officials of the bus company are talking about what happened. The owners and the manager of the Yatesville Bus Company apologized for what happened. They say despite a safety system protocol in place for all of their drivers on all of their buses, the little boy was not seen on that bus after it was parked.

“The bus driver was wrong any way you want to look at it. The other kids, five, it’s not his fault. We expect them to get our children to school and they didn’t do it,” parent Frank Sartorio said.

Sartorio is angry. His five-year-old son Giovanni was left on a school bus. He was supposed to be dropped off for his kindergarten class at the Pittston Area Primary Center Friday morning. He ended up at the parking lot of the Yatesville Bus Company.

Kim McGinty is the manager of the bus company. She took Eyewitness News on the bus that the little boy was left on. All of the buses have a so-called No Child Left Behind alarm system and all bus drivers have to follow a protocol after they drop off their students. There is an alarm that sounds to remind the bus driver to check the bus and the driver must walk to the back of the bus to shut the alarm off.

“You have to go back. As we are walking back, we are checking. You have to get back here to hit the button, to press to reset the button. If you don’t hit it all the alarms go off,” McGinty said.

McGinty says they are not going to hide from what happened.

“Oh, absolutely I agree. I’m a parent myself. We’re all distraught over it. We do have protocols that we are reviewing with our employees today on how we need to check for kids on the bus,” McGinty said.

McGinty tells me that they will now have an employee whose sole priority will be to check all buses when they are brought back to the parking lot. That person will check each and every bus after every run.

Pittston Area School District officials also tell Eyewitness News they will meet with bus company managers about the incident to make sure something like this does not happen again.