Coronavirus

Officials expect delays in election results

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State and local officials say they expect delays Tuesday night in the final election results for many races across the Commonwealth.

The huge response to the new “Vote by Mail” option across Pennsylvania is expected to slow the counting process.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t expect to the vote counting completed on Tuesday night and the counting may continue Wednesday. Reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a look at the numbers and what voters can expect on future editions of Eyewitness News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos