Officials expect delays in election results

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State and local officials say they expect delays Tuesday night in the final election results for many races across the Commonwealth.

The huge response to the new “Vote by Mail” option across Pennsylvania is expected to slow the counting process.







Luzerne County officials say they don’t expect to the vote counting completed on Tuesday night and the counting may continue Wednesday. Reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a look at the numbers and what voters can expect on future editions of Eyewitness News