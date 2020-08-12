Officials enact “zero tolerance policy” for ATV track damage

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — County and rail line officials will be enforcing a “zero tolerance policy” for ATV riders trespassing, leaving property damage or stealing along the Laurel Line main railroad track.

The Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department will be patrolling the railroad track in south Scranton, from Cedar Avenue through Montage Mountain Road, and issuing citations.

The Lackawanna County press release says that the crackdown includes theft along the railroad that has been happening too frequently.