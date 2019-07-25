Officials confirm the identity of the body found in Susquehanna River to be that of missing Wyoming County woman

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for a missing Wyoming County woman is over.

Law enforcement officials confirm that a body recovered in the Susquehanna River last weekend is that of 24-year-old Haley Lorenzen, the woman who was the focus of a massive search after her ex-boyfriend was charged with her murder earlier this year.

“After almost seven months, Haley Maree Lorenzen has been found,” Wyoming County District Attorney Jeff Mitchell said.

And with those words, Wyoming County officials closed one chapter of the Haley Lorenzen story. A story they say of betrayal and murder.

Detectives say Lorenzen met 32-year-old Phillip Walters online and moved from Oregon to Wyoming County to live with him. They say Walters murdered Lorenzen on December 30th and then tied rocks to her body and threw it off the Falls Bridge into the Susquehanna River.

“When she was found, Haley had clothing that matched what she was last seen wearing in December of last year,” Mitchell said.

Hundreds of first responders and volunteers spent months searching the Susquehanna River for months, oftentimes in bitterly cold conditions.

“I think the general consensus was we are all relieved. We reached the end goal which was to find Haley. That’s always been an issue to locate her and get her with her loved ones back in Oregon where she belongs,” Tunkhannock Township Police Department Chief Ed Morristell said.

The tragic case has brought this community together.

“Despite living in Pennsylvania for a short time, Haley has left an indelible mark on our community. She shall not be forgotten. May she always live in our hearts and our memories. May God bless Haley and her family,” Mitchell said.

“It’s actually bittersweet. We are glad that she’s found but we have a ways to go yet,” Dave Ide, a detective with the district attorney’s office said.

We are told that Haley’s family will return to the area in the coming days.

Walters will stand trial for her murder in September. He maintains his innocence.