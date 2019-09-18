Officials aim to end hunger by 2025 in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ending hunger in our region by the year 2025… that’s the goal set by officials in Luzerne County today.

September is National Hunger Action Month, and in Pennsylvania, approximately 1.53 million Pennsylvanians experience chronic hunger and food insecurities every day.

Today, the Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller stopped by the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston.

The food bank serves over 9.5 million meals to people struggling with hunger across four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania.

For more information on the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank visit ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org

