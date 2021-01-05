Odometer fraud and how it could cost you when buying a used car

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A warning is going out to all used car shoppers: beware of odometer fraud.

It is a crime that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says costs used car buyers in America more than one billion dollars annually.

You may have thought odometer fraud disappeared with the advent of digital odometers but the experts say think again.

The NHTSA estimates more than 450,000 used vehicles are sold each year with rolled back odometers. But there are steps you can take to prevent becoming a victim.







“We know that according to CARFAX data there are about 1.8 million vehicles on the road with a rolled back odometer. That is up about 13 percent from 2019,” said Emilie Voss, a used car expert with CARFAX.

And just how easy it to roll back an odometer? Too easy according to Atlanta Speedometer owner Josh Ingle.

“It has gotten a lot easier to do through the course of the years. You know, you don’t even have to really take the vehicle apart anymore,” said Ingle.

Without showing exactly how it can be done, watch the video above to see what happens in a matter of seconds to a 2007 Chevy Silverado with more than 265,000 miles.

“Pennsylvania alone is the number four state in the nation when it comes to the number of vehicles on the road with rolled back odometers. So it’s really important for anyone buying a used car to do their homework,” Voss said.

“Well, If you are buying a used car, you know, it is always good to pop the hood open,” said John Fletcher, co-partner at Fletcher’s Hilltop Auto Service.

Experts recommend taking a used car you are interested in buying to a trusted mechanic who can look for signs of wear and tear that no rolled back odometer can hide.

“You are looking at tires, brakes, the body condition of the car, drivability, how it sounds,” Fletcher said.

An independent mechanic can check the engine and transmission along with the battery and belts.

“You know, is that a good fan belt. There should be no cracks in them,” Fletcher said.

Going to a mechanic can help you from making a costly mistake when it comes to buying a used car.

And just how costly can that mistake be? Experts say consumers lose an average of $4,000 in value and unexpected repair costs from unknowingly buying a used vehicle with a rolled back odometer.

CARFAX has a tool to check a used car for odometer fraud free of charge.