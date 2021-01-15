Ocean State Job Lot donates $12k worth of PPE to Wilkes-Barre first responders

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Ocean State Job Lot made a donation of $12,000 worth of PPE to Wilkes-Barre City Fire and Police Departments. This is the third such donation to the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior donations totaled $2,100. The PPE includes wipes and hand sanitizer among other items.

The city said in a statement:

“The Mayor and Chiefs thank Ocean State Job Lot and its team members for their very generous donation and continued support of the City’s emergency response personnel.”

Office of Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos