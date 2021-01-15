Ocean State Job Lot donates $12k worth of PPE to Wilkes-Barre first responders

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Ocean State Job Lot made a donation of $12,000 worth of PPE to Wilkes-Barre City Fire and Police Departments. This is the third such donation to the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior donations totaled $2,100. The PPE includes wipes and hand sanitizer among other items.
The city said in a statement:
“The Mayor and Chiefs thank Ocean State Job Lot and its team members for their very generous donation and continued support of the City’s emergency response personnel.”Office of Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown