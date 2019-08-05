NYC Street Grill re-opens after fire

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A restaurant in Stroudsburg is open again after a fire last month.

The open sign was lit up at NYC Street Grill for the first time in weeks today. A grease fire in an apartment upstairs damaged the popular eatery on July 10th. The kitchen had a lot of water damage and some of the equipment needed to be cleaned and repaired.

It was a tough few weeks for the owners, who had only been open for about 9-months.

Regular customers began showing up at 11:00 this morning for their favorite kabobs or shawarma sandwiches.

“Oh, it was terrible,” John Johnson of Stroudsburg said. “I felt so bad for them with what they had to go through. To have it back open? Oh, it’s fantastic, that’s why I’m here.”

The owners say the community offered up a lot of support with Facebook messages and phone calls. And the restaurant’s insurance covered most of the cleanup costs.