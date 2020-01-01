NYC rings in new year in Time Square, cleanup follows the party

(WBRE/WYOU) — More than one million people gathered in Times Square to ring in the new year and see the famous ball drop.

Millions more around the world watched it on TV. Fireworks went off at midnight and confetti filled the sky. After all that confetti dropped, someone had to clean it all up.

But before that could happen, NYPD started to usher people off the street. Then the New York Sanitation Department got to work cleaning the streets. All of that confetti, around 3,000 pounds of it, was picked up off the street before sunrise.

In total, they hauled off several dozen tons of trash off the streets.