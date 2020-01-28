NY Man Charged After Trying to Meet Underage Girl

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New York man is facing charges for inappropriately contacting a Luzerne County minor.

According to police, 35-year-old Shane Torpey of Watertown, New York, contacted the 12-year-old girl on social media. He allegedly told the child he was 25 and from Philadelphia.

Her mother contacted police and they continued the conversation online with the suspect. Torpey “set-up a meeting” with the girl but police then took him into custody.

Right now he’s behind bars in Luzerne Lounty. Police say he’s currently out on bail in New York City from a similar incident in 2019.

He is facing charges of Corruption of Minors among other charges.

