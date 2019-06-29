Nutrition vouchers available for Wayne County seniors

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re a senior living in Wayne County, the Farmers Market nutrition vouchers are available.

Eyewitness News stopped by the Hamlin Senior Center Friday morning where the county’s area agency on aging were handing them out.

The vouchers allow those 60 and over, making $23,000 or less if you’re single, or $31,000 if you’re married, to receive $20 to purchase vegetables or fruit from a farmers market.

About 500 Wayne County seniors participate in the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’ program each year.

“I mean it helps our farmers and it really helps us and you know to really to get the nice fresh vegetables, we’re very fortunate,” Donna Schreyer of Lake Ariel said.

“This is a wonderful program and it’s a lot of fun for me because what better thing to do and have seniors come in and give them $20 to purchase fresh and healthy produce,” Wayne County Area Agency on Aging pantry coordinator Kathleen Chicoski said.

If you live in Wayne County and meet the requirements, you can bring your driver’s license and a utility bill to the county’s aging office in Honesdale. They will be giving away the vouchers on Monday from 8:30 until they run out.