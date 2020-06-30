A call to action in nursing homes during COVID-19 pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Roughly 70% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the Commonwealth have happened in nursing home facilities.

Bill Sweeney, AARP Senior VP of Government Affairs spoke with Eyewitness News and called the numbers devastating.

He blames part of the problem on lack of testing.





“I really think we need to be doing a much better job of understanding the testing, doing it very quickly, doing it very urgently but also of the staff. I mean the staff who come in and work in the facility, who go from room to room, if a staff member is one of those asymptomatic carriers and doesn’t know it you know they could have a devastating impact on the facility,” said Sweeney.

Mr. Sweeney spoke with reporter Mark Hiller about what AARP wants of nursing homes, family members of nursing home residents and Congress in order to make these facilities safer and provide better outcomes tonight on Eyewitness News.