Nursing home hit hard by COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to published reports, the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania in Scranton has been hit hard by COVID-19.

12 residents have died at the nursing home within the last nine days — at least half from COVID-19. The report, which cites the nursing home’s CEO, claims another 10 residents and four staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Eyewitness News has a call into the CEO of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, but so far the call has not been returned.